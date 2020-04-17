HOUSTON — A Houston fashion designer who gained fame on the show “Project Runway” is standing for Houston by helping health care workers.

Chloe Dao is sewing and donating masks during this pandemic.

"We're not making any clothing. We've been making masks since March 18,” she says.

With the help of her staff and volunteers, she has given out 3,000 masks.

"We donated 150 masks to Texas Children’s Hospital, we donated 250 masks to Hope Clinic, a lot to Methodist Hospital, also St. Jude in Los Angeles," she said.



Doctors and nurses are getting them for free. She also sells some to support the donations and to pay the bills.

But for those who have a dire need, there's no cost.

“A lot of them have autoimmune disease, cancer. A lot of them are elderly or caretakers who can't leave the house, a lot of really sad stories that we hear," Dao said.

Dao says she will continue sewing these masks, with no visible end in sight—for now.

Her next goal is to help people with low incomes who can’t afford to buy masks.

