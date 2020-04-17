HOUSTON — Throughout this pandemic, everyday people are stepping up to help the heroes on the front lines, including a man in Houston’s Rice Military neighborhood who putting his 3D printer to good use.

Heath LaCross has transformed his 3D printer from a tool used for just a hobby to a helper of heroes. Over the past week, he’s started using it to make life a little easier for medial workers on the front lines of COVID-19, including his own family members.

“Absolutely, it’s been very concerning,” said LaCoss. “Hearing from the front line, especially from my sister that’s kind of running the process in San Antonio as a doctor, it’s really really eye-opening.”

LaCoss wanted to do something to help. He’d heard that the medical masks worn for hours each and every day were painful on medical workers' ears. He also heard about a little plastic device that could help ease that pain.

LaCoss downloaded a link from the National Institute of Health’s website that provided 3D printed plans for mask ties. The plastic piece allows a mask to connect around the back of the head, instead of a person’s ears, which relives pain.

They’re handy because they are easy to sanitize and reusable.

Once he began printing them, he offered the ties for free to anyone on his neighborhood Facebook group who wanted one.

“There’s been lots of different people that have asked for a few to a few dozen,” LaCoss said.

In a week he’s already made several hundred and is working on an order of 80 for a hospital unit in Houston.

Katie Anderson, one of the recipients who works in a lab and wears a mask up to 10 hours a day, said the plastic device makes a big difference.

"This is awesome; It doesn’t hurt my ears,” Anderson said. “It was like just one of those random acts of kindness that you just can’t beat and you just hope that you can find.”

For safety reasons, most people just pick them up from his door-step and LaCoss never actually meets the people he’s helping. However, he’s building long-lasting relationships with a community that he’s grateful for.

“I think we’ve all been through a number of things in our lives that have really helped reset our expectations of people,” he said. “You know when we experienced Harvey in Houston, people were really coming together for the benefit of everybody. We will get through this in someway and we’ll be better for it.”

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, headaches and stomach issues.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.