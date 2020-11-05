Houston company's thermal imaging technology especially useful during COVID-19 pandemic

Thermal imaging has been around for years, but during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s taking on a bigger role.

HOUSTON — A Houston tech company is trying help as Texas slowly begins reopening.

DataVox has been getting a lot of requests for the thermal imaging camera kits it sells.

"We cannot keep up with the requests. We've had so many people reaching out to us because businesses are wanting to return to work," said Alan Ferguson, DataVox President.

Thermal imaging has been around for years, but during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s taking on a bigger role.

That’s because temperature-taking has become so important in screening for COVID-19.

"In some of the more advanced cameras, as people are coming into the facility, it’s automatically scanning those individuals and checking for elevated temperatures," Ferguson said.

The devices utilize a cell phone and are mounted on a tripod or a wall near a building entrance.

The kits sell for $4,000.

When the device is installed, someone can monitor the camera, or alerts can be sent if someone with a high temperature is detected. The camera focuses on the forehead, but it is not facial recognition technology.

"So we protect the privacy of that person, but you will see a thermal image of that individual," said Mike Bebczuk, DataVox’s Vice President of Building Technology Solutions.

The people at DataVox say these kinds of cameras, and technology that also monitors crowd size, may be the way to go for a while.

"That may become part of our everyday life, just like 9/11 changed the security process at airports," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said one of the largest museums in the Houston area has already placed an order for a number of these cameras as it figures out a way to safely reopen.

