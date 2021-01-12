Houston startup creates COVID-19 antibody test to quickly check your level of protection

In 15 minutes, results are delivered electronically that show if your levels are high, low, or if you have no antibodies.

The omicron variant has sparked new COVID-19 concerns for a lot people. Many want to know if they’re protected or if it is time to get a booster shot.

At a lab in River Oaks, a finger prick is all it takes to answer that question.

“We saw there was a need for people. Maybe their immunity is dropping faster, so they need to get boosted earlier. Other people could wait another two or three months and extend the overall time of their protection. You can’t do that if you don’t have a test,” said Leo Linbeck III, CEO of Brevitest.

Linbeck says their test looks for a specific antibody that’s highly correlated to protection. In 15 minutes, results are delivered electronically that show if your levels are high, low, or if you have no antibodies. You can also see how you compare to other people.

“To us, getting the numbers right is a non-negotiable. The information has to be good, because these are important decisions people are making,” said Linbeck.

Brevitest has submitted paperwork to the FDA, but have not gotten approval. Linbeck says they are allowed to keep running tests in the meantime.