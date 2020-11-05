Houston City Councilwoman tests positive for COVID-19

Letitia Plummer, who also runs two dental practices, made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

HOUSTON — Houston City Councilwoman Letitia Plummer tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Plummer has been working at her two dental practices and also has been distributing masks and organizing food giveaways in the community.

Plummer said she started experiencing symptoms last Thursday. She said she immediately went into self-isolation and got tested. She received the positive result on Monday.

She said none of her family members have tested positive and she instructed her entire staff to get tested as soon as possible.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Plummer had been practicing social distancing and had been wearing facial coverings.

Here is Plummer's letter to Turner:

"It is with great regret that I inform you that this afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, no additional family members have tested positive, and I have informed my staff, all of whom have been instructed to get tested as soon as possible. Until declared COVID-19 negative and safe, I will not be attending council meetings. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers."

Turner then released the following statement:

“Today, the City of Houston reported 229 positive COVID-19 cases. The number of people that have tested positive is a reminder that we are still facing a public health crisis. The virus does not discriminate, and people of all ages and ethnicities have been affected.

“I am praying for Council Member Letitia Plummer’s speedy recovery as she isolates at home. Based on my observations, she has been careful to protect her health and the safety of those around her by practicing social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

“In addition to her role with the City of Houston, Council Member Plummer has kept a busy schedule at her two dental practices and distributing masks and organizing food giveaways in the community.

“I will continue to ask everyone, including city employees, members of the public, and elected officials to follow the CDC guidelines for this pandemic. Please wear your face coverings, practice social distancing, get tested, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna