Houston City Council could approve COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday

Pending approval, the Bayou City Event Center could be one of the distribution sites for the public to get the vaccine.

HOUSTON — Officials with the City of Houston are working on their plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the public, including how to get the vaccine to vulnerable groups.

According to documents posted online from the Dec. 15 city council meeting agenda, Bayou City Event Center could be “one of the mass distribution sites for the public to receive the Coronavirus vaccine,” pending approval.

City Council could also vote Wednesday to spend roughly $2 million in CARES Act dollars to staff and operate public vaccination sites. The city’s health director said Monday afternoon his team is still working out the details.

“Part of our plan actually involves ensuring that vulnerable populations will get the vaccine,” said Stephen Williams, Director of Houston Health Department. “So, therefore, we’re gonna use a model very similar to the model that we used for testing. We used mobile teams to go into various neighborhoods.”

Williams said more than 500 providers have signed up or are signing up to give vaccines in the community.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he expects demand for the vaccine to grow over time as people become more confident watching others receive it first.

“We want as many people to get it as possible,” Turner said. “As soon as my name is called on the roll, whenever that is, I intend to get it, take it, and take it in a very public fashion.”