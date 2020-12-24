Houston churches prepare for altered Christmas Eve services during pandemic

The popular Christmas Eve services will look a lot different this year due to safety guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

HOUSTON — Many families continue to lean on their faith to guide them through difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Churches are also gearing up for popular Christmas Eve services, their first time doing it while following safety guidelines.

Suzi Pitts, director of communications at St. Luke’s Methodist Church, said Christmas Eve inside their church is special. Pitts said the sanctuary lights up by candlelight as its congregation gathers to celebrate. However, like everything else this year, Christmas Eve services will look different. St. Luke’s will not be hosting services indoors. Instead, Pitts said the church is preparing to hold two outdoor services where people can gather safely.

“The response was so amazing. It was by registration. They both filled up, so, over 600 people will be at each service, and they’re thrilled. Many of them haven’t worshipped indoors at all since March,” Pitts said.

Over at South Main Baptist Church, Pastor Steve Wells said Christmas Eve service attendance rivals that of Easter.

“You know, we can’t do that this year in the same way. The number of people we want to have come, we can’t be safe inside the sanctuary,” Wells said.

He said, so far, more than 350 worshippers have registered to gather for a modified version of the service outdoors around the church’s fountain.

“We’ve physically marked off spaces for families to gather together, for individuals to gather together, so that we know everyone will be more than really I think it’s 8 feet apart,” Wells said.

South Main Baptist Church and St. Luke’s will also offer online services for those who want to attend virtually.

“The vast majority, thousands, are still online. So, we want to meet people where they are and during COVID the best way for us to live and love like Jesus is to practice distance loving,” Pitts said.