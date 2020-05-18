Houston church cancels Mass after 3 priests test positive for coronavirus

Holy Ghost Catholic Church has canceled public Mass indefinitely while the priests remain in quarantine.

HOUSTON — A Southwest Houston church canceled public Masses until further notice after three of its priests tested positive for COVID-19 and another priest, who passed last week, may have had it, too.

The three priests live and work at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. The church said another priest, Donnell L. Kirchner, died on May 13 and may have been infected with the virus as well. Father Kirchner was 79.

The church said the three priests are in quarantine and are asymptomatic. One of the priests who tested positive "has been active in celebrating public Masses at Holy Ghost since the Church reopened on May 2, 2020."

Holy Ghost is asking anyone who attended Mass at the church since it reopened, should monitor their health and get tested for the coronavirus.

Click here for a list of free testing sites or call the City of Houston Health Department at 832-393-4220.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna