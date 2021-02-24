Houston-area restaurants, businesses allowed to increase capacity as COVID hospitalizations decline

Now that our region has seen a decrease in COVID patients in the hospital, restaurants can open back up to 75 percent capacity.

HOUSTON — With COVID hospitalizations dropping across the region, restaurants and other businesses are free to welcome back more customers and indoor bars can open back up. But when it comes to bars, they can reopen only if the county judge allows it.

This includes businesses and bars in Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Matagorda, Walker, Waller, Austin, Colorado, Brazoria, Chambers, Wharton and Galveston counties.

It’s part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, which was issued last October to continue reopening Texas. Back in January, when COVID hospitalizations rose above 15 percent of total hospitalizations for seven straight days, restaurants in the Houston area were ordered to roll back openings. And indoor bars had to close.