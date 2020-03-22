HOUSTON — The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging healthy Houstonians to donate now in order to maintain the blood bank’s supply amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The blood center’s concern resides in the possibility the blood supply could be impacted by regular donors who are unable to donate due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to staff.

"The regular donors may be prevented from coming out,” said GCRBC volunteer Shannon Powers at a blood drive on Sunday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Buffalo Speedway. “So that’s why we’re asking for the community to come out.”

The blood drive at St. Vincent’s is a little bit different in the time of the coronavirus.

Walk-up donors may not give blood; all donors are required to schedule an online appointment prior to arrival, then wait in their cars for their time slots. Only four donors are allowed to give blood at a time inside of the bus.

Powers says some people may be worried about giving blood right now. She says they should not be.

“People are concerned, ‘Should I give blood? Can I give blood right now?'” Powers said. "The answer is ‘yes.'”

A press release from Lakewood Church states the congregation will host an “Emergency Blood Drive” at its location Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at its campus on the Southwest Freeway.

"The U.S. is now facing a severe blood shortage due to a large number of blood drive cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Red Cross,” Lakewood Church states in its release.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be operating drive up donations at the church by appointment only.

If you would like to give blood, or schedule an appointment for donation, you can go to www.lakewoodchurch.com or www.giveblood.org.

