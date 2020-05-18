Houston bar owners thrilled to reopen despite strict new guidelines

All Texas bars, breweries, and wine tasting rooms will be allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity.

HOUSTON — For the last several weeks, bar owners watched from the sidelines as restaurants throughout the state welcomed back customers— but that changes Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said all bars, breweries and wine tasting rooms are back although they're capped at 25 percent capacity.

It's a long awaited announcement for Houston bar owners such as Darren Van Delden, who owns several establishments including Jack and Gingers Irish Pub and 77 Degrees.

“Great news. Great news. We’re thrilled. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing, both from my employees and my partner, trying to get organized and ready to go,” Van Delden said.

Now, grabbing a drink will look different throughout this second phase of the governor's plan.

First, the state recommends no one order at the bar itself. Tables must be 6 feet apart and parties are limited to six people; and dancing is discouraged.

Games, arcades, and child play areas inside Texas bars must stay closed.

There’s also a safety checklist for bar employees.

Several bar and restaurant owners tell KHOU 11 News they’re ready to adapt.

“It’s about taking care of our guests. We’re a hospitality business," Owner Jason Scheinthal of RoadsterGrill at Eighteen 36. "Whether we’re taking care of their needs here to make sure they’re having fun or making sure they’re safe and healthy. We’re going to continue doing the same. I think it’s great news as long as everybody does their part."