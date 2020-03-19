HOUSTON — Several stores are offering special shopping hours for older people who are most at risk of contracting coronavirus.

This is welcome news for seniors who need to avoid crowds, but don't have anyone to shop for them.

Now they can skip the long lines caused by panic buying and get what they need before the crowds gather.

These are the stores offering senior shopping hours.

Dollar General will reserve its first hour each day for senior shoppers at its 16,000 stores.

Food Town says that while they have abbreviated 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours to keep stores stocked, they will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. just for our senior citizens. You will need a driver's license or another state-issued ID. More details here. Check store locations.

Target has announced reduced store hours so they can keep items stocked. They are also devoting the first hour of every Wednesday to their most vulnerable shoppers. Details here.

Walmart is changing its hours and offering special shopping hours for seniors who need to stock up on supplies, the company announced March 18. The

Every Tuesday, starting March 24 through April 28, Walmart will host an hour-long shopping event an hour before the store opens dedicated solely for people age 60 and older. Store pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time, too.

Stores across the U.S. will also be limiting purchases for cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, paper products, milk, eggs and water.

Most stores open at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. depending on location (check company website for hours). Also, "starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public." Most stores in the U.S. close at 8 p.m.