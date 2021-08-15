Houston-area school districts split on mask rules

Some districts are implementing mask mandates while others are obeying Gov. Abbott's executive order that prohibits mask mandates from being put in place.

HOUSTON — Thousands of students at two major Houston-area school districts are set to return to the classroom on Monday.

Some districts are choosing to listen to Abbott while others are following Harris County's order.

Aldine ISD announced it will follow Harris County's mask mandate and require all students, staff and visitors to wear a mask when visiting any school or administrative building and also on all school buses.

It’s a decision some parents like Dejah LeBlanc support.

“When everybody was in masks, the numbers were down, and if everybody wore masks I think we could get it under control and we can possibly get back to normalcy after everyone wears their masks and gets their vaccinations,” LeBlanc said.

Spring Branch ISD said Harris County's order conflicts with Abbott’s executive order so students and staff will have the option to wear masks.

Brett Garner agrees with Abbott's order and thinks the decision to wear a mask should be left up to parents and guardians.

“If parents want their child to come with a mask I think they can come with a mask,” Garner said. “I don’t want my kids’ face covered up all day. I think they have problems breathing during the day so I definitely stand with the governor.”

Students plan to follow what their district and parents said is best for them.

London LeBlanc is about to start 5th-grade in Aldine ISD

“It doesn’t matter to me. I’ll wear it,” London said.

Alex Garner is about to start 5th-grade in Spring Branch ISD

“I’m not really excited about if I do have to wear a mask. I’m excited to see my friends if they’re in my class,” Alex said.