HOUSTON — On the Friday before spring break, a rare silence crept over school campuses throughout Alief ISD. It may have been the day before a long break, but there was little excitement.

Superintendent H.D. Chambers led a conference call among his counterparts throughout districts across the Greater Houston area and county health officials about next steps in helping prevent spread the coronavirus while still teaching students.

Though many school districts have an emergency plan that covers a number of contingencies—like the spread of seasonal flu, anthrax or even Ebola—those plans didn’t include COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Alief ISD opted to cancel all classes Friday leading into spring break next week as district leaders develop a plan. Dozens of other area districts have cancelled classes through at least March 23.

“I want them (students, parents and teachers) to have confidence that superintendents in the Greater Houston area are making decisions based on the best information we have,” Chambers said.

If schools do need to close longer, Alief ISD plans to have its students take classes online. That would include a schedule that follows an actual school day, and parents would simply need to make sure their children are logged in and working.

But the district faces a unique challenge. At least 20 percent of its student population does not have internet access from home. For those students, Chambers said those students might have to learn the old-fashioned way: workbooks, paper and pencil until campuses reopen.

We are, as we sit here right now, in the process of identifying the best way to strategically mobilize to get those into the hands of parents,” Chambers said.

Chambers realizes that could impact learning and ultimately performance. He said teachers will have to decide which students have excelled away from class and which ones might need remediation when classes resume. Those decisions will come later, he said.

Right now, he’s focused on doing what he can to give all students the opportunity to succeed outside the classroom.

It’s unclear if classes at Alief ISD will be cancelled beyond spring break, but Chambers said he and other superintendents and county health officials will remain in touch to make those decisions.

Chambers said when deciding to resume classes will depend on a couple of factors.

“Are we helping contribute to the safety and security of our community?” he said. “And two, while I am doing that, as an educator, am I doing everything I can do to try to continue the education of children?

“If we can do those two things, we'll get through this.”

