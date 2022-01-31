'Cautiously optimistic' | Houston-area school district COVID dashboards reflect dip in positive cases

School leaders said it's not yet time to let your guard down despite the case count.

HOUSTON — Heights High School biology teacher Sophia Castillo is back in the classroom after a COVID diagnosis and required quarantine.

"In fact, the same day that I tested positive, another teacher in the science department tested positive,” Castillo said.

Her case was among hundreds reported to the district following the winter break when COVID dashboards saw some of their biggest spikes.

"It really has been a true headache,” Castillo said.

But there is encouraging news.

Houston ISD and the next five largest school districts in our area all report declines among self-reported cases.

That includes Conroe ISD where about 900 employees alone were out sick on Friday, Jan. 14.

“COVID has scrambled all things," one student said. "Like events and everything.”

The trend on Conroe ISD’s COVID dashboard is similar to that in other districts. There was a definite peak after the holidays followed by a rather dramatic drop.

"We’re cautiously optimistic I would say," said Dr. Pilar Westbrook, Fort Bend ISD executive director of social emotion learning and comprehensive health. "But we definitely understand that the pandemic has taught us to be very flexible.”

FBISD has reported more than 11,000 confirmed cases among students and staff since the beginning of the school year. Its dashboard features a snake-like trend line that slithers up and down. It went significantly up a few weeks ago before subsiding again.

"Continuing our mitigation practices like washing hands, staying home if you’re ill, making sure to care for others by wearing a mask, if possible," Westbrook said. "These kinds of things do help.”

In a statement, HISD superintendent Millard House said the district’s mask mandate will not be reassessed any time before Spring Break despite the decline in cases.

"In April, after Spring Break, we'll hopefully somewhat be able to return to something normal,” Castillo said.

Here's House's full statement:

"The Houston Independent School District continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is in contact with public health agencies to ensure we continue to keep all students and staff members safe and up-to-date with the latest information. We see that countywide data is trending in the right direction, including a steady decrease in new cases reported, which is consistent with trends observed in other places. While the district is encouraged to see that COVID-19 is declining among students and staff, we will continue to keep our COVID-19 mitigation framework in place to offer safe in-person learning and working environments. We will also continue to provide free COVID-19 testing options, vaccination clinics, and booster dose access in our communities and keep our stakeholders informed. At this time, HISD does not have any plans to reassess the mask mandate before Spring Break."