Houston-area hospitals to receive 159 additional cases of remdesivir, governor says

The additional cases will be distributed among 51 different hospitals across the Greater Houston metropolitan area, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a release Saturday.

HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on July 2, 2020.*

An additional 159 cases of remdesivir are headed to hospitals in the Houston area to treat coronavirus cases, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday.

The cases will be distributed among 51 area hospitals, according to release. The cases will be divided as follows to counties in the Greater Houston metro area:

Brazoria (4)

Fort Bend (9)

Galveston (12)

Harris (114)

Jefferson (6)

Montgomery (13)

Walker (1)

DSHS said it used a five day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in each county to help determine how to distribute the drug.

Children's hospitals were eligible to receive the drug this time, state officials said, due to a powder formulation of the antiviral treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization allows the drug to be used to treat severe patients, such as those in the ICU. Preliminary research has shown the antiviral shortens the recovery time for patients compared to patients on a placebo, the FDA says.

The federal government is distributing a sixth round of the antiviral drug, including 448 total cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's enough to treat almost 1,800 patients, according to state.

This is the sixth round of distribution from the federal government. At 448

State data show almost 7,900 hundred patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Texas.

Since May 12, the state has received 1,425 cases of remdesivir, according to officials.