HOUSTON — Reaching senior year in high school means a celebration of a young person's hard work.

Prom and graduation are the highlights of the final semester.

Students across Texas may not get to live out those dreams, at least in the conventional sense. Gov. Greg Abbott said schools will remain closed until at least May 4 due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Schools closed during spring break.

"Will I get to go to prom? Will I get to walk across the stage? Will I get to do any of that?" Klein Cain senior Jacob Munoz said. "I came a long way to get to walking across the stage."

His prom is scheduled for May 2. Graduation is scheduled for May 30. Before any COVID-19 concerns, Munoz was dealing with a different health crisis of his own: cancer of his blood.

At age 13, he started having headaches. Eleven trips to the ICU later, Munoz beat cancer for the second time in 2018 and has remained clear, thanks in part to a bone marrow donation from his younger brother.

His goal was to get back on the football field. The outside linebacker missed his junior year while he recovered.

"The week before spring break was maybe the last time I get to see my friends or hang out with them before we go to college. It was tough," Munoz said. "They were always by my side and I was always by their side."

There is a lot of uncertainty for students like Munoz, not just in Texas, but all over the country. The uncertainty could result in disappointment.

If Munoz has learned anything about overcoming adversity, it's this:

"Just keep pushing. I always heard that a lot, and always did it. I always kept pushing," Munoz said. "If you believe hard enough and you are determined to have something happen, then it can happen."