List: 2020 Houston-area high school graduation ceremonies, celebration plans

With Texas schools allowed to host graduation ceremonies this summer, many districts are shifting gears to honor their graduating seniors in a big way.

HOUSTON — Houston high school seniors may have their big graduation moment this year.

Gov. Greg Abbott said all Texas schools are allowed to host hybrid graduation ceremonies with a few restrains beginning June 1.

The governor said social distancing practices and attended screenings must be followed at certain ceremonies, prompting some districts to limit their events to students and faculty only. Drive-thru graduation events and parades are also allowed.

With Texas school districts forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, graduation seemed a bit bleak for area high school seniors as commencement ceremonies, prom and other celebrations were canceled.

Now with the governor's permission, many Houston area school districts are shifting gears.

Houston ISD graduating seniors will be honored with a celebration organized by the city of Houston. It will take place June 5 and only Houston-area students and faculty are invited. Family and friends will be able to watch the ceremony on HISD-TV or on the district's social media platforms.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the celebration will feature special guests, celebrity appearances and other surprise moments. Seniors are encouraged to dress in caps, gowns and masks.

No diplomas will be issued at the celebration.

Meanwhile, the district is exploring alternative plans for graduation ceremonies, should they need to cancel.

The district is asking seniors and/or their families to take a survey on how they would like to proceed with graduation plans.

Click here to be directed to the survey.

Aldine ISD graduation ceremonies will take place at the M.O. Campbell Education Center May 28 - 30. Click here to find specific schools and times at the district website.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is holding morning and night graduation ceremonies at the Berry Center from June 1 - 6.

Monday, June 1, 2020

Langham Creek 8:00 a.m.

Cy-Fair 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Cypress Creek 8:00 a.m.

Cypress Falls8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8, 2020

Cypress Lakes 8:00 a.m.

Cypress Ranch 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Cypress Ridge 8:00 a.m.

Cypress Springs 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 5, 2020

Cypress Woods 8:00 a.m.

Jersey Village 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Cypress Park 8:00 a.m.

Bridgeland 8:00 p.m.



Fort Bend ISD - The district will be holding 2020 graduation ceremonies July 19 - 21 at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, according to district officials.

Administrators said the schedule will be as follows:

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Clements High School at 1 p.m.

Austin High School at 4:30 p.m.

Ridge Point High School at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 20, 2020

Hightower High School at 9:30 a.m.

Bush High School at 1 p.m.

Elkins High School at 4:30 p.m.

Dulles High School at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Marshall High School at 9:30 a.m.

Kempner High School at 1 p.m.

Travis High School at 4:30 p.m.

Willowridge High School at 8 p.m.

Click here to read the latest updates on the district website.

Galveston ISD Ball High School has several events planed to celebrate its students, including an honorary display and parade.

Beginning May 7, a large banner with the names each graduating senior will be hung for photo ops.

Ball High Grads 2020 Seawall Parade will take place May 13 at 2 p.m. Moving along Seawall Boulevard, it will start at 83rd Street and End at 7th Street, the school said.

The seniors and their families will be spectators for the parade and are asked to wear caps and gowns and purple attire to show support of the Ball High School graduates.

Katy ISD administrators plan to re-evaluate their graduation plans on June 1. For now, the district will be holding graduation ceremonies the week of June 20-26 with backup dates scheduled for July 11-17.

Click here to read the latest updates on the district website.

Spring ISD will be honoring its students with both virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies.

Virtual graduation ceremonies will be held June 6 at the following times:

9 a.m. Dekaney High School

11:30 a.m. Spring Early College Academy

2 p.m. Westfield High School

4:30 p.m. Spring High School

7 p.m. Carl Wunsche Sr. High School

In-person graduation ceremonies will be held at Planet Ford Stadium for the following dates:

Monday, July 27 - Dekaney High School

Tuesday, July 28 - Spring Early College Academy

Wednesday, July 29 - Westfield High School

Thursday, July 30 - Spring High School

Friday, July 31 - Carl Wunsche Sr. High School

All in-person ceremonies will be begin at 7 p.m.

Spring Branch ISD graduation ceremonies will take place June 1-6 at Tully Stadium. Here's the schedule:

Monday, June 1 - Memorial High School

Tuesday, June 2 - Northbrook High School

Wednesday, June 3 - Stratford High School

Thursday, June 4 - Spring Woods High School

Saturday, June 6 - Westchester Academy

Saturday, June 6 -Rain Date (times TBA, if needed)

All ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m.

Private Schools

Incarnate Word Academy: The school is having a drive-by celebration where members of the senior class will collect their graduation caps and gowns, letters to students from individual faculty and staff members, senior T-shirts and special Class of 2020 yard signs. Members of the faculty and staff will be stationed at six-foot intervals along the drive-by route, waving signs and cheering to celebrate our senior class.

It will happen May 1 starting at 11 a.m.

ST. PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL: St. Pius X high school graduation will take place on the same day as originally scheduled but the location has been changed. The ceremony will now be held at Showboat Drive-In, located in Hockley, Texas.

Students will still walk across a “stage” to receive their diplomas, but they will be spaced at least 6-feet apart. Families will be cheering their graduate on from the comfort and safety of their cars, spaced 12 feet apart, while watching the festivities on the theater’s two jumbo movie screens.

Graduates and their families will be encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the celebratory atmosphere.

There will still be valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, and an address by Armistead, but the usual Mass will be replaced with an event that will be infused with prayer and the prayerful spirit that is so much a part of St. Pius X High School.