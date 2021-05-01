Houston area hits hospitalization threshold, triggering reopening rollbacks

Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties are among 9 Southeast Texas counties that have reported a week of worrisome hospitalization numbers.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Seven straight days of high hospitalization rates have triggered a state-issued order for several Houston-area counties to scale back their reopening plans.

Trauma Service Area Q – which is made up of Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties – has had seven consecutive days of COVID-19 hospitalizations above 15% of total hospital capacity.

According to a state order, the counties must pause elective surgeries and scale back indoor business capacity to 50%. Bars are also ordered to halt to indoor service.

In order for the area to return to where they were at (allowing elective surgeries and businesses operating at 75%), they'll need to log seven consecutive days with less than 15% of their hospital capacity being COVID-19 patients.

NEW: The Harris County region officially crossed the state's hospitalization threshold triggering #COVID19 reopening rollbacks. Honestly, this is just another milestone on the road to a catastrophe unless each of us acts. We can't rely on a small occupancy rollback. Do your part. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 5, 2021

What does it mean?

Hospitals must cancel elective surgeries and bars will have to shut down and return to to-go service only.

Other businesses must scale back to 50% capacity. This excludes hair and nail salons. They can continue operating at 75% capacity but must follow social distancing guidelines.