Houston area hits hospitalization threshold, triggering reopening rollbacks

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Seven straight days of high hospitalization rates have triggered a state-issued order for several Houston-area counties to scale back their reopening plans.
Trauma Service Area Q – which is made up of Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties – has had seven consecutive days of COVID-19 hospitalizations above 15% of total hospital capacity.
According to a state order, the counties must pause elective surgeries and scale back indoor business capacity to 50%. Bars are also ordered to halt to indoor service.
In order for the area to return to where they were at (allowing elective surgeries and businesses operating at 75%), they'll need to log seven consecutive days with less than 15% of their hospital capacity being COVID-19 patients.
What does it mean?
Hospitals must cancel elective surgeries and bars will have to shut down and return to to-go service only.
Other businesses must scale back to 50% capacity. This excludes hair and nail salons. They can continue operating at 75% capacity but must follow social distancing guidelines.
Counties can ask for an exemption and, if granted, continue to operate at 75% if the county has fewer than 30 cases reported over the last 14 days.