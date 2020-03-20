HOUSTON — Restaurant restrictions as we fight the threat of COVID-19 aren’t stopping some businesses from giving back to the community.

During difficult times, it’s easy to put on blinders and concentrate only on ourselves, but a local construction company has teamed up with a couple of restaurants to make sure families don’t go hungry in times of need.

For example, restaurants like Bosscat Kitchen and Libations are doing what they can to adjust to social distancing.

Bosscat owner John Reed said they’ve switched to takeout orders. The change is not going to stop them from helping others, he said.

“We are going to do everything in the next several weeks to pay it forward, help other people but also try to keep our doors open and keep our employees safe and our consumers safe,” Reed said.

Bosscat has teamed up with Construction Concept, a restaurant construction company, to feed those who may need it most.

“There are also others in need like children with cancer and their families. They’ve been faced with larger challenges that we can’t even imagine,” said Josh Weisman, Construction Concepts President.

“It’s our responsibility right now to take care of them. How can we do that in the restaurant business? Simple: it’s create meals that are single-packed to provide them,” Reed said.

For every meal bought, Bosscat will donate a meal to B.I.G Love, a nonprofit providing personalized care to children fighting cancer and their families.

Co-founder Chaney Phillips of B.I.G Love Cancer Care said the effort is a blessing for families who have to quarantine in the hospital.

“It takes away some of that fear and concern that the caregiver, whether it be the parent or the grandparent, might get infected and then bring that into the hospital,” Phillips said.

He said they don’t feel as alone knowing there are businesses out there thinking of them.

“Just knowing that the community is playing a part and just helping us not feel so alone during these uncertain times means a lot to us,“ Phillips said.

Construction Concepts and Bosscat said regardless of how many meals are purchased, they’re donating 500 meals over the next three weeks.

They now challenge other businesses to find creative ways to help others.

