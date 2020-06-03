HOUSTON — Thousands are expected to travel through Houston airports and the Galveston port for Spring Break.

Officials with the Houston airport system and cruise ships said they’re doing everything they can to make sure all public surfaces are clean.

A spokesperson for Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport said they're using medical-grade disinfectants on all surfaces and touchpoints.

They’re also making sure hand sanitizer dispensers around the terminal are stocked and they're doing all of this around the clock.

Workers have also put out 300 posters at each airport that provide health information in various languages, along with educational videos on screens. At the end of the day, they’re hoping that all of these measures can help reduce the risk for people who travel through our airports.

"We are taking cleanliness very seriously. We take the health of our travelers very seriously that is why we are implementing these steps," said Agusto Bernal with the Houston Airport System.

For those that are concerned about their flights, every airline has a designated spot on their website where they discuss their cleaning procedures in detail.

Most commercial planes have hospital-grade filters, which remove 99.9% of bacteria. This is also posted on their websites.

For those that are going on a cruise, health officials in Galveston said ships are screening all of their passengers before they board.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise Lines said:

"We implemented enhanced screening, prevention and control measures for our ships, guests and crew. This includes additional sanitation measures to complement our daily rigorous cleaning regimen both aboard our ships and in our terminals. Hand sanitizers are located throughout the ship and we encourage our guests and crew to wash their hands frequently. We are also contacting our guests prior to departure to make sure they are aware of any restrictions or changes to itineraries."

We have not heard back from Royal Caribbean.

Galveston County Health Officials said they have a plan in place if any cruise were to have a COVID-19 case on board. The first step for them would be to get everyone off the ship.

