Some Houstonians could be in line for a $1,200 stimulus check

HOUSTON — How does a $1,200 stimulus check sound? The city is considering a one-time $1,200 payment to more than 23,000 Houstonians to help them during the pandemic.

The proposal was on the agenda during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The contract proposal is with BakerRipley and would move up to $30 million of CARES Act money into the accounts of Houstonians. The initial disbursement would be $10 million. BakerRipley also administers the city's COVID-19 relief program money.

The city says the program is necessary to help those who are "experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and its secondary effects."

The funding would provide a one-time payment of $1,200 to 23,750 people in Houston.