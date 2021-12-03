Stories from inside a Houston COVID-19 unit

Houston healthcare workers are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. These are their stories and the stories of those they've treated.

Healthcare workers have been on the front lines this past year fighting against COVID. KHOU's Xavier Walton shares their stories and those of the ones they've cared for.

Life is vastly different than it was back then; almost unrecognizable, but now the norm. And there's the human toll. In Texas alone, the virus has claimed more than 45,000 lives. That number is more than a half million in the United States.

Thursday, March 11, 2021, marks one year since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. Over the last year, terms, like 'social distancing,' 'positivity rate' and ' COVID variant' have become part of our everyday conversations.

"I feel like drained emotionally, mentally, physically sometimes I just want to quit," said Cervera. "I think it's just too much. But then again, I wake up the next morning and think about the other patients we have and we still need to try for them."

Gabriel moved to Houston after he finished med school in Mexico. Like a lot of people, Gabriel didn't get a graduation ceremony because of COVID-19. And because of COVID-19, sometimes he questions if can continue going.

Harsh reality. Gabriel Cervera is telling somebody their family member just died from #COVID Those calls became far too common. Today marks one year since @WHO declared a global pandemic. I toured a local #COVID ICU at the height of the #pandemic Sharing stories all day on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/gtEpILfOYp

"Yeah that happens because sometimes it's frustrating. It's frustrating to see these people are dying very fast," said Cervera. "Some people are very young; despite all of our efforts."

"So you're not only physically drained, but emotionally as well?" we asked.

'Why did this happen? What's going to happen with the family?' It's hard," said Cervera.

"Sometimes I cannot even rest at night because everything is in my head.

Inside the COVID-19 ICU, Gabriel brings positive energy. But when he goes home he can't leave the negative pressure behind.

"So we're giving him the math plus protocol. That's a treatment we do here," said Cervera. "It consists of a lot of steroids and vitamins."

"What sort of treatment are you giving him?" we asked.

"It's always very hard because no one expects this," said Gabriel Cervera, a medical intern inside the United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 ICU. "He tested positive for COVID. We did a chest CT on him. He found that he had pneumonia so we admitted him. Fortunately, he has been responding to the treatment he's been feeling better."

The pressure from the pandemic is enough to push anyone over the limit.

"Everything happened so fast. I was well, then this disease hit me. It took me down, way down as you saw me in the hospital," said Peden. "We didn't know which way it was going to go."

"Thanks Xavier. I feel a lot better," said Peden. "I got COVID with a double pneumonia so you can imagine, I was pretty sick."

"You look a lot better than when I first met you," we said.

A month to the day after we crossed paths with Mr. Peden in the COVID-19 ICU, we sat down with him by a pond near his home.

"God doesn't give you more than you can handle," he said.

Terry is no stranger to pain. He says he's still healing from heartbreak. His wife passed away a couple years ago from a massive heart attack.

"When it finally dawned on me how bad it was, I honestly just thought about my kids," said Peden as he fought back tears. "I have a strong family support and I always wanted to raise my kids."

"At its worst what were you thinking?" we asked him. "What was going through your head when you were laying in the hospital bed unable to breath?"

"There's no discrimination," said Peden. "It's no warning."

Still he couldn't escape the spread of coronavirus controlling the country.

"I had no idea," said Peden. "I followed all the right protocols."

It was three months ago, but Terry Peden remembers Christmas like it was yesterday.

And cell phone video captured the emotional moment everyone's prayers were answered as he was rolled in a wheelchair out of UMMC.

"I can tell you, it's been absolutely amazing to just see everyone come together and just lift me up, lift up my wife," said Dr. Espinoza. "She's been a warrior. My kids have been warriors. They've just been praying for dad."

And while he was in the hospital bed in Houston, he had an army of prayer warriors behind him at home.

Dr. Espinoza believes in science and medicine, but also believes in God. And when he's not treating patients physically, he's doing it spiritually. He's also the Pastor at the Collective Rio Grande Valley Church.

"We're physicians. We have the heart of medicine," said Dr. Espinoza. "At the end of the day it's about helping our patients to having a great outcome. If that means going off to the side a little bit then so be it."

"I didn't and I'll be quite honest with you," said Dr. Espinoza. "I'll be very humble. I didn't think it was as dangerous as I thought it was. I should've been more cautious."

"Did you ever see yourself in a hospital bed hooked up needing help?" we asked him. "You're the one that usually helps people right. Did you ever think you'd be the one needing help?"

When Dr. Manuel Espinoza was admitted to the United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 ICU, he was extremely sick. Doctors at UMMC said, "He was 50/50."

Chapter four : Tanna Ingraham

For a year now, the coronavirus has consumed everyday life. There are signs of the story everywhere. From the Internet to television, even commercials can't escape the spread.

It's been a constant reminder for everyone.

"It's scary," said Tanna Ingraham, a nurse inside the United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 ICU.

Ingraham has cared for hundreds of COVID-19 patients.

"We're all they have," said Ingraham. "They're sitting there stuck in a room."

As the virus has taken control of millions of people's lives once they're infected, Ingraham feels like she too is being held hostage by coronavirus.

"It's inevitable. I mean, all I do is think about, 'How are they doing? Are they progressing? Did they regress? Do we get them off the ventilator? Are they finally eating?' I'm constantly thinking about my patients," said Ingraham. "I'm constantly praying don't let me pass this onto my kids or my mom."

So far, those prayers from Tanna have been answered. Her kids and mother have not gotten coronavirus, but Tanna has had it twice.

"I was begging God honestly to let me go," said Ingraham. "It hurt and it was that miserable. And it's like 'I'm not wearing a mask. I'll be fine.' Okay, well tell that to my patients' family member who I just had to call. Tell it to my kids, who I didn't get to see. I still get teary eyed because I didn't see my kids for three months until I got sick."

Ingraham says the second time she had coronavirus was far worse. She went from being a nurse inside the UMMC COVID-19 ICU to being a patient.

"What keeps you coming back then?" we asked. "You didn't just get it once you get it twice and you're still..."

"I'll be back again," said Ingraham.

"Why?"