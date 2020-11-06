Harris County, Houston recovery leaders form joint task force to ease impact of mass evictions

Houston's rental housing market could take another major hit as renters and landlords struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

HOUSTON — Harris County and Houston recovery leaders have formed a special task force to assist residents who may be facing eviction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris County officials confirmed Thursday the Housing Stability Task Force will find resources to help with evictions and develop a plan for strengthening the local housing market. The team is made up of stakeholders from all points of the housing stability cycle.

Houston was already experiencing a shortage of affordable housing and high eviction rates, especially in low-income communities, but a recent hit to the energy industry and high unemployment rates brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has made the issue more widespread.

The task force will address three urgent needs: the prevention of evictions, mitigating impacts on tenants and landlords and stabilizing households for the benefit of public health.

Harris County Recovery Czar Armando Walle and Houston Recovery Leader Marvin Odum and their teams will be working together to deal with the housing crisis.

“With key players at the table, working together toward the same end goals, we will structure our efforts to be responsive to the immediate crisis, even as we maintain a firm resolve not to lose sight of the importance of future work required to make housing stability a reality for more people,” Walle said.

Judge Lina Hildalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner are currently working to have evictions hearings postponed until late August.