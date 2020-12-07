COVID-19: Texas hospitalizations continue to rise; federal support for Houston testing sites extended

The federal funding will be extended through the end of July.

HOUSTON — As hospitalizations in Texas hit a new high, the state announced an extension of federal support for COVID-19 testing sites.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office, the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services has extended the federal support of community-based testing sites in Houston and Dallas through the end of July.

"The State of Texas is committed to providing ample testing resources as we work to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," said Governor Abbott. "Our continued collaboration with our federal partners is essential to our efforts. The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities. There are over 900 testing sites across the state of Texas, and I urge Texans in need of a test to find a site nearest them."

Texas has again set record highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations (10,410) and 7-day positivity rate (16.33%). There were 8,196 new cases and 80 deaths reported Sunday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients statewide surpassed 10,000 cases for the first time on Friday, at 10,002, according to state data. That number went up to 10,083 on Saturday and by Sunday, it hit 10,410 people with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals.

At the same time, the number of new daily cases has continued to increase as well, reaching a new high of 10,351 new cases reported statewide Saturday. That number dipped to 8,196 cases Sunday, though weekend reporting has typically seen dips over the last few months.