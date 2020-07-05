Horses bring joy to seniors through nursing home windows

A woman in Tomball is using her horses to cheer up seniors in nursing homes.

TOMBALL, Texas — With social distancing measures in place and people wanting to protect the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, it can be a lonely time for seniors living in nursing homes.

Many of them haven’t seen a loved one in months.

That's where May Chadick, owner of Vantage Point Farm in Tomball, comes in. She and her horses have brought joy to many Tomball nursing home residents.

Like many other businesses, Chadick had been closed for nearly two months. Typically, Vantage Point Farm offers horse training and riding lessons and competes across the United States. Even though Chadick said her business has taken a huge financial hit as of late, they still wanted to do something to spread joy to others.

"Seniors are, in my opinion, our biggest treasure in the world," Chadick said. "Particularly here in Tomball, there were two nursing homes that cared for people in my family until the end of their life. You know, my heart just went out to them when everything was shut down and they haven’t been allowed to see their family members or to go outside and do all the things that they have left to enjoy. So, we decided that we could make a difference."

Chadick loaded up her personal gelding horse and one of her miniature hoses and has stopped by three nursing home facilities so far in Tomball, visiting with the patients and residents from outside the home with windows closed.

“I can tell you, there have been a lot of tears of joy. There’s a light on these people’s faces when they see these horses coming. I mean, I watched a 103-year-old lady jump up out of her walker and come racing to the window! I can’t begin to tell you what it means to me. I know that it brightens their day.”

Chadick plans to continue visiting nursing homes in the area throughout the pandemic and encourages others to think about how they too can spread joy.

"What I would say to everyone is, 'Think of the other people in this world. We are all feeling this … We are all tight financially and mentally and goodness knows we are all edgy at this point, but take a minute and do something for someone else. I think it will make you feel really good about what you are doing,'" she said.

