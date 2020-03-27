HOUSTON — Holocaust Museum Houston is joining dozens of cultural institutes looking to help children and their families stay engaged during isolation by offering virtual learning material.

Virtual patrons will have access to more than 100 survivor testimonies, 80 destroyed communities and a library resources such as book lists, blogs, taped lectures and lesson plans and family activities. The museum said new materials will be added weekly.

It’s all available at hmh.org/resources.

“During this unprecedented time our work continues and will be needed long after this crisis is behind us,” HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga said. “We remain committed to our mission to educate the public about the Holocaust and Human Rights by creating and sharing online learning opportunities to those looking for at-home assistance.”

The museum has been closed since March 16 in an effort to protect visitors from coronavirus exposure. Since then, the HMH team has designed a virtual learning experience to educate and entertain its supporters.

HMH is also working to provide virtual exhibition tours, online storytime and various Facebook Live events that they plan to debut in the upcoming weeks.

