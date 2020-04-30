HOA accepts they were wrong and apologizes after asking family to take down girl's artwork

Thousands of people reached out to support Giuliana in her quest to cheer up neighbors during the pandemic by pinning artwork on her window.

CONROE, Texas — It didn't take long for people to fall in love with 4-year-old Giuliana and her colorful artwork on the windows of her home in Conroe.

"We really didn't expect that much attention over it," Andrea, Giuliana's mother, said.

First Service Residential Homeowners Association said her daughter's artwork was classified as "unsightly articles" and said it needed to be taken down.

"I worked so hard to make those pictures and there's so special to me," Giuliana said. "It's ugly to say they didn't like something I made for them."

Houston's response was fast and furious. Thousands of shares, comments and tweets (almost too many to count) came in to support the 4-year-old's quest to make neighbors smile during the coronavirus crisis.

"It's so neat that a little person can make a difference for so many people," Andrea said.

One of those tweets was from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

"It grabbed me, but not from a peace officer perspective, I'm talking about from a grandfather of a 5- and 3-year-old," Heap said.

If the HOA was going to take down her art, Heap had a backup plan.

"If her goal is to bring joy to people, what I would implore her to do is to do more artwork, and would love for her to send a couple my way so that we can bring some joy to people as they come into the lobby of our station," Heap said.

Kindness poured in from everywhere. Neighbors dropped off balloons and more supplies for Giuliana to keep sharing the love.

On Tuesday night, the HOA finally accepted they were in the wrong and apologized.

"They said that they were cited as unsightly articles incorrectly," Andrea said. "They said the inspector who was looking at our home couldn't properly identify the images in the window."

Thanks to all of you, Giuliana's color and kindness will continue to shine brightly outside her windows and beyond.

"Thank you, everybody," Giuliana said.

