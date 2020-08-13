UH study: Hispanic businesses in Houston struggling during pandemic

The University of Houston conducted a survey to see how Hispanic businesses are affected by COVID-19. 1/3 said they have furloughed/laid off at least 80% of workers.

HOUSTON — The pandemic has affected a lot of businesses in the Houston area, and 38% of businesses in the city are owned by Hispanics.

To find out the impact on Hispanic businesses, the Hobby School of Public Affairs for the University of Houston conducted a survey with 79 members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"Seventy-five percent expect that their sales will not be more than 80% of what they were last year," said Pablo Pinto the Director for the Center of Public Policy for the University of Houston.

One third said they have furloughed or laid off at least 80% of their workforce and, according to the Hispanic Chamber, some, unfortunately, won’t make it through the pandemic.

Check out the entire survey results below:

"Twenty percent won’t be able to open their doors again. And you see it as you drive through our city," President & CEO Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Dr. Laura G. Murillo said.

Members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce say they’re doing everything to stay afloat.

"You think you have worked so hard for this and you have put so much sweat equity and so much money for this to become to this. Not only to my families but the families of those that employ," small business owner Sherronda Scoggins said.

Experts don't think businesses will see a difference until the virus is under control.

"Until we are able to contain the strain of the virus we will live in a very uncertain environment. That environment is hurting us economically," Pinto said.

The intention of the survey is to help provide a clear understanding of what is happening to make the best decisions to help these businesses through these tough times.

The Hobby School of Public Affairs has conducted six other COVID-19 related surveys and other projects. To find out more you can check the link below.