HISD's Northside High School temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON — Houston ISD’s Northside High School is temporarily closing and moving to virtual learning starting Wednesday after confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on campus.

The district says the campus closure is a precautionary measure made by HISD Health and Medical Services in consultation with the Houston Health Department.

HISD says the school nurse will notify any student or staff member believed to have been exposed to the virus. The campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure.

The campus is set to reopen on Jan. 4, 2021.