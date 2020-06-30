HISD temporarily closing alll but 5 Curbside Summer Meals sites

To help close the gap at the remaining 37 sites, HISD will provide a six-day supply of meals during distributions on Thursday, July 2.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is temporarily closing most Curbside Summer Meals sites beginning Friday, July 3, because of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the city.

Five strategically located sites offering both Curbside Summer Meals and the Houston Food Bank’s Coronavirus Food Assistance will remain open.

The five sites are: Sam Houston Math Science and Technology Center; Revere Middle School; and Kashmere, Chavez and Milby high schools.

To help close the gap at the remaining 37 sites, HISD will provide a six-day supply of meals — twice the normal amount — during distributions on Thursday, July 2.

Families in need are encouraged to visit one of the district’s 42 sites this Thursday, July 2, or one of the five partner sites over the next two weeks.