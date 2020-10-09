HISD reports first COVID-19 cases since start of school year

HISD said one individual at the Sanctuary of Learning site at Trinity United Methodist Church and another at Seguin Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video aired on Sept. 8, 2020.

Houston ISD on Thursday reported its first two COVID-19 cases since school started this week.

The district said one individual at the Sanctuary of Learning site at Trinity United Methodist Church and another at Seguin Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Seguin Elementary is one of the district’s select campuses open to support families who do not have access to technology needed for online learning. Trinity United Methodist Church has partnered with HISD to host students for online learning.

HISD said individuals who may have been exposed will be notified by the district. They are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms.

Each location will be sanitized and deep-cleaned per the HISD Communicable Disease Plan. The district said it is taking this situation seriously and will be working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify any student or staff member who should be tested for COVID-19.