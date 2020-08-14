'Reconnect Safely, Return Strong': HISD passes $54.6 million budget amendment

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District approved a $54.6 million budget amendment on Thursday night. The extra money will be used to help "close the digital divide and ensure students are equipped to Reconnect Safely and Return Strong when classes resume virtually on Sept. 8."

HISD said $31 million is allocated to purchase devices and wireless hotspots. The district has already provided more than 76,000 devices for students since the pandemic began. It plans on dishing out an additional 22,750 devices by next month. The district has also provided more than 6,500 hotspots and plans on giving out nearly 20,000 more.