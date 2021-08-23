HISD parents express COVID-19 safety concerns

Delta variant is a cause for concern, but three HISD moms feel good about protocols

Kids were back to piling into parents' cars on Monday. But it’s hardly “normal."

Another year of protocols in the same pandemic - with a new variant.

“I was feeling the full spectrum of emotions,” says HISD mom Stacy Anderson.

“Definitely the excitement for back to school… it’s the nervousness for our kids…” said fellow HISD mom Chrissy Pichot.

“Just the first day jitters, the traffic, everything that was going on. In addition to are they going to be safe today?” said HISD mom Paula Whitfield.

Parents like these HISD moms, who have kids ranging from 5 to 12, understandably were anxiously waiting for that final bell of the first day to ring.

Rising COVID cases in kids, attributed to the Delta variant, have many parents fearing for their children’s safety. Especially those like Pichot whose three kids are all under 12.

“We’re not going to take a deep full breath as parents for another few months. You know until we get these kids vaccinated. None of mine are eligible for vaccination yet," Pichot said.

"I was very concerned with cases that were rising as we were going into school," Whitfield said.

But they’re taking some comfort in the fact that HISD has laid out guidelines that include mandatory masking indoors, something that a number of Houston-area school districts are making optional.

“The problem with that is that when we wear a mask, I’m not protecting myself, I’m protecting someone else. So that’s where it comes into line as a community. You have to care more than just about yourself," Anderson said.

HIsD’s plan says they’re “encouraging” testing. But these moms say safety is a team effort.

And while this might not be a normal year, at this point in the pandemic, the process has become a routine.

“I know that those teachers are going to do everything they can to keep my kids safe, and that’s the best peace of mind," Pichot said.