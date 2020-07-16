HISD expands curbside meals program with 12 sites that will open Monday

Families can pick up several days’ worth of student meals, as well as packages of produce — and other food items when available.

HOUSTON — When Houston Independent School District reopens its curbside summer meals program on Monday, July 20, there will be 12 sites strategically located throughout the city.

Seven of those locations will be operated in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, allowing families to pick up several days’ worth of student meals as well as packages of produce — and other food items when available.

HISD Nutrition Services previously operated several dozen smaller sites but streamlined operations to maximize resources in areas with the most need and reduce staff needed on site as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the city.

Sites will continue to be open on Mondays and Thursdays through Monday, Aug. 31.

The seven partnership sites will be located at:

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr.

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale St.

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr.

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St.

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St.

Lawson Middle School, 14000 Stancliff St.

An additional five curbside student meal sites will be located at:

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr.

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill Lane

Furr High School, 500 Mercury Dr.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr.

Marshall Middle School*, 1115 Noble St.

*Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., will replace Marshall once it has been deep-cleaned and sanitized following a case of COVID-19.