HISD curbside food distribution site closes after possible coronavirus case

HOUSTON — Another Houston Independent School District food distribution site was forced to close after a possible coronavirus case.
The Chavez High School summer meal distribution site was supposed to open Monday but is now closed until further notice.
Employees who were impacted were notified and instructed to self-quarantine.
It's the latest in a handful of recent closures. Bastian is slated to reopen on Monday and Nathaniel Q. Henderson Elementary School remains closed.
