HISD closing all campuses, facilities in July due to increasing COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is closing all campuses and facilities in the month of July due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All HISD buildings will be closed from Friday, July 3 through Saturday, July 19.

All athletic practices will also be canceled.

The district said it will continue to operate virtually to provide educational services, so all students will be allowed to keep their laptops until the fall rather than return them to campus -- eliminating the need to bring students, families and extra staff to buildings.

"These new measures are imperative for the health and safety of our students and staff. Every decision we make has them in mind,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “I urge you all to please be safe in the coming weeks — stay home when you can, wash your hands, and wear a mask if you must go out.”

The Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center will remain open for limited purposes. Employees who need to physically report to work will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The Curbside Summer Meals program will continue to operate as normal. Bond school construction also will continue.