High school principal who nearly lost his life to COVID-19 shares his journey

Phil Eaton was unconscious and using a ventilator for nearly three weeks. "I shouldn't be alive," he says.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — After spending 20 days on a ventilator fighting for his life, Phil Eaton is trying to get his body to work again.

The 63-year-old's fight with coronavirus has taken a toll.

“I don't want to say I'm morbid, but over and over I hear, I shouldn't be alive," Eaton said.

Eaton is the principal at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery County. His battle with COVID-19 started with what he thought was just another sinus infection. But when his condition started to get worse, his doctor told him to go to the emergency room.

He was admitted to the hospital March 16.

"When they wheeled me into the acute care, or whatever they call it, they must have knocked me out to put the ventilator in my mouth— and that was it," he said.

Eaton doesn't remember anything after that. The whole time he was on the ventilator, he was unconscious as doctors and nurses tried desperately to save his life.

"They're trying everything they can to get the lungs right, and that taxes the kidneys,so then they got to battle the kidneys," Eaton said. "It's like putting a finger in a dike."

Since coming off the ventilator, he's starting to turner the corner. He is undergoing rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, slowly building up muscle with each session.

Eaton's been counting the days he'll be able to leave rehab, and more importantly, to be with his family after weeks apart. In the meantime, he uses Facetime and Zoom to connect with them.

Eaton said he has always considered himself religious, but through this experience his faith has grown stronger.

“There's people all over the country praying for me, and I know they feel very blessed right now, too, because they feel their prayers have been answered," Eaton said.

He has high praise for his doctors and nurses, and says if he’s lucky and strong enough, he’ll get to go home in two weeks.

