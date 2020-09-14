Hidalgo: Harris County coronavirus threat level could be lowered in coming days

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU rates have dropped enough, but counts still need to dip a little further.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she wants to see the county's positivity rate continue to come down.

It's currently around 8 percent.

The county is still in the highest COVID-19 threat level: red.

Hidalgo says she could lower that level to orange in a matter of days if the trends continue.

She says coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU rates have dropped enough, but counts still need to dip a little further.

“What we have to remember, though, is orange does not mean we’re out of the woods and we’re done," Hidalgo said. "When you look at other communities that did the job back in May and didn’t look back, their numbers or positivity rate are around one percent. You know, much, much lower cases every day -- much lower percentage of hospitals. So these numbers are still very high.”

Houston positivity rate

Houston’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop, too. It’s now 6.1 percent, down from a high of more than 20 percent in July.

“The numbers are coming down for a reason," Houston Public Health Authority Dr. David Persse said Monday. "It’s not random, it’s not by chance, it’s not good luck."

Instead, Persse said it’s because Houstonians are doing the things he and city leaders have always urged.

Now he is asking them to keep up the mask-wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene.

Mayor Sylvester Turner wants to see a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower.

Both Hidalgo and Turner are urging people to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing.