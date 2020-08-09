Rest in peace | HFD Capt. Tommy Searcy dies after complications from COVID-19

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after Capt. Tommy Searcy died Tuesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Searcy, 45, was an 18-year veteran with HFD and served as captain at Station 67.
Searcy had been hospitalized in The Woodlands. His death will be classified as a line-of-duty death by HFD.
The 45-year-old captain is the third Houston firefighter to dies from the complications of COVID-19.
HFD veteran Jerry Pacheco and HFD Capt. Leroy Lucio were the first two firefighters to die from the complications from COVID-19.
“We mourn the loss of our firefighter friend and brother, Tommy Searcy. Please keep Tommy’s family friends and station crew in your thoughts and prayers,” HPFFA President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton said a in statement. “Capt. Searcy leaves behind a loving family, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We are praying for his three daughters, Kaylin, Krista and Kinley, and his twin brother Tony, who is a senior captain in HFD. The Searcy family has asked us to share thanks with the community for so strongly supporting them during Tommy’s illness. Tommy’s death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends, and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Details for the service for Capt. Searcy will be announced later.