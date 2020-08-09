Rest in peace | HFD Capt. Tommy Searcy dies after complications from COVID-19

“We mourn the loss of our firefighter friend and brother, Tommy Searcy. Please keep Tommy’s family friends and station crew in your thoughts and prayers,” HPFFA President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton said a in statement. “Capt. Searcy leaves behind a loving family, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We are praying for his three daughters, Kaylin, Krista and Kinley, and his twin brother Tony, who is a senior captain in HFD. The Searcy family has asked us to share thanks with the community for so strongly supporting them during Tommy’s illness. Tommy’s death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends, and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”