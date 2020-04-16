HOUSTON — Positive COVID-19 cases keep climbing at Houston Methodist Hospital's Highly Infection Disease Unit in Katy.
"This is what we do," said nurse Tabatha Ketner. "This is why we're here."
Each patient has a story that latches on to the hearts of the nurses working so hard to get them home. But 93-year-old Richard Steubinger's fight with COVID-19 touched their soul.
"His smile lights up the photos and the room," Ketner said.
"We all knew him by 'Grandpa,'" nurse Janeisy Romero said.
Ketner and Romero got to know Grandpa well. The World War II Navy veteran had lived quite the life. He was deeply loved by his five children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Because of the virus, no family could be by his bedside in his final moments.
"It's hard because I know they would have done anything to be there and they just can't," Romero said.
So, nurses became family.
"All the things we would do if we were there, she's doing for us," said Shawn Creswell, Steubinger's daughter.
As Grandpa started to decline, Ketner suited up and Skyped in Shawn so she could say goodbye to her beloved father.
"She told him the most wonderful things," Ketner said. "She told him what a wonderful father he was, what a wonderful grandfather he was. Thanked him for raising her to believe in God and for building a foundation of faith for her and that she would see him when her time here was done."
"That's the moment your heart crumbles that's not what should be," Ketner said. "What should be is ... she should be in that room, holding his hand and kissing his forehead and being present for those last breaths."
Later that night, Romero stayed by Grandpa's side as he passed away.
"I brushed his hair," Romero said. "I was holding his hand with both of my hands letting him know someone is there with him and that it was OK. And stayed with him until his last breath and his last heartbeat. I called his daughter to let her know he was not alone because I know how important that was to her family."
The cruelty of COVID-19 is changing the touch of goodbyes and grief.
"That is another thing this virus has stolen from these patients and their families," Ketner said.
But every single nurse is doing what he or she can to not only help heal patients but families as well.
"It's all of us nurses, doctors, PCAs, secretaries, we're all there for their loved ones and we care for their loved ones like they're one of our own."
