Here's what to expect as bars in Texas re-open today

HOUSTON — Today, the next round of re-openings begin in Texas after bars started opening right at midnight.

After shuttering their doors for two months, bars, breweries and wine tasting rooms are finally re-open Friday morning.

And some bars, including Lincoln Bar on Washington Avenue, couldn't wait to be back in business a minute longer and opened at the stroke of midnight.

They welcomed back plenty of happy customers.

They told KHOU 11 News they have been working hard to put the proper COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, including abiding by the 25 percent rule, having their employees wear masks, providing hand sanitizing stations, limiting six customers per table and marking off some tables with X's to make sure they're 6 feet apart.

After having to close down back in March, these guys say they're ready.

"We had a huge team meeting last night to discuss the policy and procedures and safety precautions everyone is going to take, and you're correct the last couple of months has been rough on everyone – so we're excited to get back to work," Florencio Jopio, with Lincoln Bar, said.

Another bar that couldn't wait to re-open was Hunter’s Pub along South Post Oak.

"We're just one big family here, so everybody is just glad to see everybody," Theresa Bernal, with Hunter’s Pub, said.

Also abiding by the new guidelines, customers here weren't allowed to drink or socialize at the bar or use the pool table but were still spotted having a good time.

But don't expect all bars to be back open Friday. Some say they still need a bit more time to prepare.

