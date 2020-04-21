Here's the plan to open Galveston County

Galveston County officials have a proposed plan to reopen the economy.

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston was once a bustling beach town, but it has gone quiet during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are empty beaches, local attractions are closed and restaurants have closed their doors to abide by the new normal.

Soon, everything could change.

“We are looking to the governor and the state level and the timelines and the businesses affected. What we are doing is getting all 13 cities and the mayors together,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.

Henry said the goal is to come up with a plan and reopen all cities in the county at the same time.

“Coordination between all 13 cities is important. We wouldn’t want to have restaurants open in one place and not in another place because then people would flock there and overwhelm that system when we really would like to have it all done at the same time,” Henry said.

City officials have come up with a plan that will be presented to city council on Thursday.

In the plan, they have a directive for restaurants to open but dining parties have to be placed 6 feet apart. All workers will have to wear masks.

Bars and clubs would also be open but must practice social distancing and no dancing will be allowed.

Hotels will also be allowed to reopen their pools.

Retail establishments will open for curbside delivery options.

City beaches will be open for exercise only in the morning and afternoon.

Major attractions will remain closed until further evaluation.

It's all still a proposal.

“We don’t want to jump the gun. We want to make sure we do this in the proper and sequence manner as directed by the governor’s office,” Henry said.

A timeline to reopen has not yet been set. That will be discussed during the Galveston city council meeting on Thursday.

The city said this is all based on the advice and data provided by local health authorities and UTMB.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna