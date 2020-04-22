Here are HEB's new store hours starting April 27

"Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols."

HOUSTON — H-E-B will expand its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas starting Monday, April 27.

More shopping hours aren't the only good news from the grocery store chain:

"With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices," stated the company in a press release on Tuesday. "Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments."

New temporary store hours

H-E-B says its new, temporary hours during the pandemic will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. Again, these hours do not begin until Monday, April 27.

Most H-E-B Pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.

Read more in the official statement/update from the company below:

Our top priority remains protecting the health and safety of our Partners and customers. Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols. We have dedicated teams of Partners and COVID Action Managers who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed. All Partners in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks. This includes Partners in all parts of our business that are in close contact as well as vendors.

Additional protective measures include Plexiglass partitions at all checkstands, metered entry into stores, crowd control guidelines to manage customer traffic, deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day, and contactless H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery to limit direct interaction. Our Partners are directed to stay home if they feel ill.

As we continue to monitor the spread of the pandemic, we are following guidance and advice from medical professionals and the CDC to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of our Partners, customers and the communities we serve.

Currently, all Joe V’s Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Starting Monday, April 27, Central Market stores will change their store hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Mi Tienda locations will update store hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

H-E-B Pharmacies

Our H-E-B Pharmacy team is working hard to ensure Texans are receiving their prescriptions and care they need. To focus on serving our pharmacy customers and all H-E-B customers, we are now temporarily changing hours of operation for most of our H-E-B Pharmacy locations. Starting Monday, March 16, most H-E-B Pharmacies will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. All stores will follow there normal weekend hours.

Starting Monday 3/23, weekday pharmacy delivery will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday 3/28, we will start offering Saturday delivery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more about H-E-B Pharmacy delivery.

Normally a 24-hour location, our pharmacy at the H-E-B at 1000 EAST 41 ST. in Austin will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday, starting on Saturday, March 14.

The H-E-B Pharmacies listed below will follow their normal hours:

Falfurrias: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aransas Pass: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gatesville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Port Lavaca – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mexia – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pearsall – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Antonio MARC (8300 Floyd Curl Dr.) – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carrizo Springs – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Odessa (540 W. 5th) – 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Specialty – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wimberley – 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Restaurant operations

To serve you better, we have made the decision to temporarily close some of our restaurants so our Partners can assist customers in stores. H-E-B stores remain open but Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing, The Roastery Meyerland and some True Texas BBQ locations will be closed until further notice. Temporarily closing our restaurants will allow us to continue to focus on serving our customers and replenish products to H-E-B stores. We’ll reopen all our restaurants as soon as we’re able.

The following True Texas BBQ locations are open daily for to-go orders only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until they run out. All orders are to-go only. No alcohol, brewed tea or sauce pumps. To better service our stores, we are using an alternate supply chain, and what is served may differ from normal selection. Our focus is to provide additional food options for customers.

Potranco & 1604 H‑E‑B plus!, 10718 Potranco in San Antonio – 210-257-4460

Pleasanton H-E-B, 219 W. Oaklawn in Pleasanton – 830-569-8103

University Blvd. H-E-B, 2501 W. University Blvd. in Odessa – 432-368-8460

Midland Loop 250 H-E-B, 5407 Andrews Highway in Midland – 432-699-2660

Located inside our convenience store at Bulverde and 1604 in San Antonio, True Texas Tacos and South Flo Pizza will have the following hours of operation:

True Texas Tacos – 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Flo Pizza – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

H-E-B Convenience stores and Fuel stations

All H-E-B convenience stores will have operating hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

We adjusted hours for H-E-B Fuel stations, which will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. All fuel pumps are open 24 hours with credit card.

Withing our convenience store at Bulverde and 1604 in San Antonio True Texas Tacos and South Flo Pizza will have the following hours of operation:

True Texas Tacos – 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Flo Pizza – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In-store operations

In-store departments and events

As we adapt to serve our customers, our communities need to adapt to temporary changes in the way we run our stores. To provide the best service, customers may see changes and limited services in our bakery, deli and floral departments, as well as our Showtime and Cooking Connection stations. Partners dedicated to these areas will temporarily support our customer experience in store as well as H-E-B Curbside pickup and Home Delivery operations.