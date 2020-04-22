Social-distancing procedures will remain in effect at both stores.

Editor's note: This story was edited April 27th to add Kroger's new hours as well.

HOUSTON — Two major Houston grocery store chains now have new hours of operation as of Monday, April 27.

Both H-E-B and Kroger will now open earlier and stay open later as their temporary hours continue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release last week, H-E-B stated its new hours were due to "an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices."

H-E-B's hours during coronavirus

H-E-B says its new, temporary hours during the pandemic will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice effective Monday, April 27. Most H-E-B Pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.

"Our top priority remains protecting the health and safety of our Partners and customers. Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols."

Kroger's hours during coronavirus

Statement released by Kroger:

Kroger Houston today announced the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Pickup. The low-contact, convenient service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store. The announcement also shares the updated store hours of 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. in Houston area stores starting Monday, April 27.

“As part of our commitment to serve our customers and communities, we are pleased to announce our expanded store hours of 7am – 11pm starting next week,” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger Houston. “We understand that many essential workers continue to work late hours, and Kroger is committed to meet the needs of those on the front lines by staying open later than any other Houston grocery retailer. This is in addition to rolling out SNAP and EBT payment through our Pickup service, offering the no-fee, low-contact service to more families looking for fresh, affordable food while maintaining physical distancing.”