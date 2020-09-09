Health experts recommend disinfecting kids' belonging after returning from in-person learning

Dr. Sherri Onyeigo says these extra steps will ensure your home remains a safe environment for you and your family.

HOUSTON — Harris County remains under a Level 1 threat for COVID-19 which urges residents to stay home as much as possible to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

As a new school year gets underway some families have decided to let their kids do in-person learning which increases the chances of the virus entering their home.

However, local health experts say there are some things you can do to stay safe.

“I think part of how we are responding to that is very similar to the recommendations that we’re giving to healthcare workers or front line workers who are coming home from working," said Dr. Sherri Onyiego, interim division director for nutrition and chronic disease prevention at Harris County Public Health District.

She said parents need to protect their homes from the virus.

Dr. Onyiego said they consider disinfecting their child’s belongings before going inside.

“Their backpacks are everywhere,” she said. “They’re on the ground, they’re on surfaces, they get really dirty, they can carry a large amount of germs, and so we really want to make sure that those get cleaned down.”

If possible, Dr. Onyiego said have them change into clean clothes.

“To remove those prior to coming into the home and try to throw those in the laundry as well and then having the kid to shower or bathe,” she said.