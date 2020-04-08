Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to discuss increased COVID-19 testing | Stream at 2:45 p.m.

Both of Ken Pridgeon Stadium and San Jacinto College Central Campus locations will transition to surge testing sites beginning Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will discuss increased COVID-19 testing capacity and faster turnaround time for lab results Tuesday afternoon

The briefing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed in the player above and on KHOU 11’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter/Periscope.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS), both of Harris County Public Health’s Ken Pridgeon Stadium and San Jacinto College Central Campus locations will transition to surge testing sites beginning Thursday.