Here's how Harris County's coronavirus threat level works

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the system is designed to help residents better understand the status of coronavirus in the area.

HOUSTON — Harris County unveiled a new color-coded system to help people better understand the threat coronavirus poses in our community. So let’s break down how this works.

Red, or Level 1, is the worst-case scenario. It means there is a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County. Plus testing capacity and contract tracing is overwhelmed. At this level, residents are asked to minimize contact with other people and only leave the house for essential trips like for food or medicine.

Orange, or Level 2, means there is significant level of coronavirus, and the outbreak is not under control, but testing and contact tracing is keeping up. At this stage, people are asked to minimize contact with others, avoid medium and large gatherings and only visit businesses following health guidelines.

Yellow, or Level 3, is when we are asked to stay vigilant, as there is still coronavirus in the community, but there is a reduction in spread and the healthcare system is keeping up. At this stage, residents should be wary but can resume contact and travel more freely.

At Green, or Level 4, you can resume normal activity. That means there is a minimal level of COVID-19, and the spread is easy to control, or a vaccine or treatment has been found.