Harris County winding down $17 million medical shelter at NRG

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced they are winding down the medical shelter set up in the parking lot of NRG.

The county spent $17 million to build the shelter in case extra hospital beds were needed during the pandemic. Hidalgo said FEMA will reimburse 75% of that cost.

The county judge stood by her decision to set up the shelter after seeing what happened in other large cities, including New York, where hospitals were full of COVID-19 patients.

"It was our responsibility to put our community in the best position to save lives," Hidalgo said.

When she initially announced plans for the 250-bed shelter, she said it would only be used "as a last resort."

The shelter could have handled 250 patients and would have utilized equipment, doctors, nurses, technicians and other medical professionals from all over the region, particularly areas that are experiencing lower rates of coronavirus.

"We were caught by surprise in this country, but we will not be caught by surprise in this community. We don’t want to be caught flat-footed," Hidalgo said after touring the facility on April 11.