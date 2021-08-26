Harris County is making it easier to claim your $100 gift card for getting COVID vaccine

Now, anyone in the county can take advantage of the program without necessarily going to a Harris County Public Health location.

HOUSTON — Earlier this month, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a payment of $100 to anyone who got their first COVID vaccination through one of the Harris County Health Department sites.

And now, the county is expanding that offer for Harris County residents.

Starting today, Harris County residents will get paid $100 regardless of where they get vaccinated within the county, but only if they get the first dose between August 26 and August 31.

They can go to a CVS, Walgreens, primary care doctor or anywhere else in Harris County offering the vaccine and apply for a cash card at readyharris.com. Once the county confirms the vaccination status, a $100 gift card will be mailed out.

“All you have to do is go to ReadyHarris.org or call 832-927-8787 and make a claim for your $100. This applies to any Harris County resident who gets their COVID vaccine with any provider in Harris County between now and August 31,” said Judge Hidalgo.

Gift cards well be sent between 1 and 3 days after verification. But the verification could take between a few days to several weeks, depending on the number of people who take advantage of the program.

Residents who get their first vaccine at Harris County Public Health (HCPH) sites will get their cash cards on the spot.

The offer does not apply to residents who received gift cards from the City of Houston's vaccine incentive offer.

Residents who have questions or want additional information about the $100 incentive program can call 832-927-8787.

Just this week, the City of Houston also offered up payments for shots. The city's program offered $100 for the first shot and another $50 for the second.

Everything you need to know is on ReadyHarris.org.